'Bluey' Takes on the Big Screen: The Beloved Series Set for 2027 Movie Release

The adored animated series 'Bluey' is moving from the small screen to a global theatrical platform with a movie release slated for 2027. Created by Joe Brumm, the film is expected to be a family favorite, subsequently streaming on Disney+ and ABC platforms in Australia.

The 'Bluey' film is under the direction and writing of series creator Joe Brumm and will feature production by Ludo Studio. A roster of familiar voices, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, is set to return, alongside a score by series composer Joff Bush. Richard Jeffrey is co-directing, with Amber Naismith producing. Brumm, alongside Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, and Justine Flynn from BBC Studios, will executive produce, according to Variety.

In a press release, Brumm expressed his enthusiasm for expanding Bluey's adventures into a feature-length format, reflecting on his past experiences with longer formats in series three. He emphasized the collaborative effort with BBC Studios and Disney to bring this new 'Bluey' story to global audiences, while highlighting the talented team that has contributed to the series' success. Aspinwall and Pearson also praised the opportunity to showcase Queensland's creative talent through this ambitious project.

