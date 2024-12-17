Tragedy Strikes: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of Indian Nationals in Georgia

A tragedy unfolded in the mountain resort of Gudauri, Georgia, claiming the lives of 11 Indian nationals due to carbon monoxide poisoning, including 20-year-old Sameer Kumar from Khanna.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Georgia confirmed the cause of death, stating no evidence of violence was found, with local media reporting that the victims were employees at 'Haveli', an Indian restaurant.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi has expressed condolences, while grieving families, like those of Sameer Kumar and Ravinder Kala, are urging the Indian and Punjab governments to repatriate the deceased's bodies.

