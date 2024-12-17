Punjab Farmers' Standoff: Renewed Demands Amid Ongoing Struggles
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced that farmers will not meet a Supreme Court committee due to his medical condition and injuries to farmers. The committee was created to address grievances, but Dallewal criticized their lack of action. Farmers demand guarantees, including MSP, and continue their protests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced on Tuesday that the farmers will not meet with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on December 18 due to his medical condition and the state of injured farmers at the Shambhu border.
In a letter addressed to Nawab Singh, the head of the committee, Dallewal highlighted the decision by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to refrain from engaging with the committee at this time. This decision comes as the committee was constituted to address farmers' grievances amid their ongoing protests.
Dallewal criticized the committee's efforts, underscoring that their actions have not restored trust or engaged the central government on the farmers' demands. The farmers are seeking a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, and other concessions, amid continued demonstrations at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC takes note that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been released from alleged custody and has joined protest at Khanauri border.
SC disposes of habeas corpus plea filed for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was removed from protest site at Khanauri border.
Tension Escalates at Sambhu Border as Farmers Demand MSP Guarantee