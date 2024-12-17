Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Standoff: Renewed Demands Amid Ongoing Struggles

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced that farmers will not meet a Supreme Court committee due to his medical condition and injuries to farmers. The committee was created to address grievances, but Dallewal criticized their lack of action. Farmers demand guarantees, including MSP, and continue their protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:25 IST
Punjab Farmers' Standoff: Renewed Demands Amid Ongoing Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced on Tuesday that the farmers will not meet with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on December 18 due to his medical condition and the state of injured farmers at the Shambhu border.

In a letter addressed to Nawab Singh, the head of the committee, Dallewal highlighted the decision by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to refrain from engaging with the committee at this time. This decision comes as the committee was constituted to address farmers' grievances amid their ongoing protests.

Dallewal criticized the committee's efforts, underscoring that their actions have not restored trust or engaged the central government on the farmers' demands. The farmers are seeking a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, and other concessions, amid continued demonstrations at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024