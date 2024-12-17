Punjab Farmers' Standoff: Renewed Demands Amid Ongoing Struggles

In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced on Tuesday that the farmers will not meet with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on December 18 due to his medical condition and the state of injured farmers at the Shambhu border.

In a letter addressed to Nawab Singh, the head of the committee, Dallewal highlighted the decision by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to refrain from engaging with the committee at this time. This decision comes as the committee was constituted to address farmers' grievances amid their ongoing protests.

Dallewal criticized the committee's efforts, underscoring that their actions have not restored trust or engaged the central government on the farmers' demands. The farmers are seeking a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, and other concessions, amid continued demonstrations at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)