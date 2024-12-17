Star-Studded Family Outing: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with Kids

In a rare public appearance, Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were recently spotted with their children in Mumbai. The family, including son Aarav and daughter Nitara, enjoyed a casual outing on Tuesday evening. Their appearance garnered significant attention from onlookers as they exited a dining establishment.

The couple, known for their casual sartorial choices, posed amicably for photographers. Akshay wore a sweatshirt coupled with light blue denim and sneakers, while Twinkle donned an olive denim jacket with blue jeans, completing her look with a cap. The couple, who married in 2001, share two children: Aarav and Nitara.

Twinkle, once a Bollywood actress, transitioned to a successful writing career, releasing books such as 'Mrs Funnybones'. Her latest book, 'Welcome to Paradise', won the Crossword Book Award 2024 in the Popular Fiction category, a win humorously celebrated by Akshay. Twinkle's Instagram post revealed an unexpected twist: their dog, Mr. Jeeves, devoured her celebratory cake, prompting a late-night trip to the vet.

(With inputs from agencies.)