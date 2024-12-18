Tulsi Gabbard's Temple Visit: A Symbol of Unity and Peace

Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard, nominated as the Director of National Intelligence by President-elect Donald Trump, visited the Akshardham Temple in New Jersey. She praised the temple's essence of unity and peace, addressing over 1,000 devotees. Gabbard's history includes being the first Hindu American elected to the US House of Representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:56 IST
Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as the upcoming intelligence chief, paid a visit to the Akshardham Temple in New Jersey. She lauded it as a 'timeless offering' destined to spread peace and joy to all visitors.

In a gathering attended by over 1,000 devotees, Gabbard expressed that words couldn't capture the immense collaborative effort reflected in the temple. The unity and kindness experienced at Akshardham resonated with her, as it does with many others, according to her reflection.

After a noteworthy victory in the November elections, Trump selected Gabbard to lead the National Intelligence division, encompassing agencies like the FBI and CIA. Gabbard, who first made history in 2012 as a Hindu American elected to Congress, acknowledged the cultural and spiritual significance of the temple during the 103rd birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

