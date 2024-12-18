Tulsi Gabbard's Temple Visit: A Symbol of Unity and Peace

Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as the upcoming intelligence chief, paid a visit to the Akshardham Temple in New Jersey. She lauded it as a 'timeless offering' destined to spread peace and joy to all visitors.

In a gathering attended by over 1,000 devotees, Gabbard expressed that words couldn't capture the immense collaborative effort reflected in the temple. The unity and kindness experienced at Akshardham resonated with her, as it does with many others, according to her reflection.

After a noteworthy victory in the November elections, Trump selected Gabbard to lead the National Intelligence division, encompassing agencies like the FBI and CIA. Gabbard, who first made history in 2012 as a Hindu American elected to Congress, acknowledged the cultural and spiritual significance of the temple during the 103rd birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

