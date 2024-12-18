Shaping Excellence: HRIPL's Influence at NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024

Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Limited made headlines as its Founder and Board Advisor, Savita Chhabra, attended the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards as an esteemed guest of honor. The event, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, underscored Mrs. Chhabra's and the Institute's significant industry influence.

The awards ceremony brought together luminaries from politics, business, entertainment, and sports, spotlighting their notable contributions to India's future. Mrs. Chhabra was accompanied by legendary actress Asha Parekh to present the 'Breakthrough Influencer of the Year 2024' award to internet sensation Shalini Passi, applauding her role in fostering industry innovation and creativity.

Adding a touch of glamour, Streax, a prominent brand from HRIPL's portfolio, partnered as the Official Hair Styling Partner for the event. The brand's stylists curated sophisticated styles for all NDTV anchors and hosts, ensuring each attendee radiated elegance. The NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards was a celebration of excellence, unity, and India's cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)