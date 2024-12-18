Left Menu

India's 'Laapataa Ladies' Out, UK's 'Santosh' Advances at the Oscars

'Laapataa Ladies', India's official entry, has exited the Oscars race while 'Santosh', a film by Sandhya Suri representing the UK, advances to the shortlist. 'Santosh' is a Hindi-language crime drama that has garnered international recognition. The final nominations will be announced on January 17.

'Laapataa Ladies', India's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, has not advanced to the Oscar shortlist. Yet, Sandhya Suri's Hindi-language film 'Santosh', representing the UK, has moved forward to the next selection phase.

Directed by Kiran Rao, 'Laapataa Ladies' failed to secure a spot among the top 15 films, the Academy announced. On the other hand, Suri's film, featuring actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, was successfully shortlisted, bringing recognition to its compelling narrative set in Uttar Pradesh.

'Santosh' has been acclaimed as a nuanced thriller that intertwines themes of class and caste. As the Oscars journey continues, teams behind both films express their gratitude and hope for future opportunities. The final Oscar nominations are scheduled for announcement on January 17.

