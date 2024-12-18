High Court Calls for Action on Noise Pollution at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed by the Chandigarh administration that noise levels surpassed permissible limits during Diljit Dosanjh's concert. This submission came after the high court had conditionally approved the event, urging compliance with noise norms.

Despite directives to maintain ambient air quality standards, the monitoring committee noted deviations during the live concert. Consequently, the court recommended 'strict action' against the transgressors in accordance with relevant environmental laws.

A PIL had prompted the high court to mandate noise regulation compliance at public events. The court reiterated that noise must not exceed 75 dB(A) at the concert venue's boundary, warning of penal consequences for further breaches.

