High Court Calls for Action on Noise Pollution at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert
The Chandigarh administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that noise levels exceeded prescribed limits during Diljit Dosanjh's concert, leading to recommended strict actions against violators. The high court had previously approved the event with directions to comply with noise regulations, which were not followed.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed by the Chandigarh administration that noise levels surpassed permissible limits during Diljit Dosanjh's concert. This submission came after the high court had conditionally approved the event, urging compliance with noise norms.
Despite directives to maintain ambient air quality standards, the monitoring committee noted deviations during the live concert. Consequently, the court recommended 'strict action' against the transgressors in accordance with relevant environmental laws.
A PIL had prompted the high court to mandate noise regulation compliance at public events. The court reiterated that noise must not exceed 75 dB(A) at the concert venue's boundary, warning of penal consequences for further breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Quashes Arms Licence Order in Viral Video Case
High Court Hearings: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Request and the Unnao Case
Delhi High Court Questions Legality of Road Through Protected Pond Land
High Court Dismisses Plea, Supreme Court to Hear Gangsters Act Case
Bangladesh High Court Faces Petition to Ban Indian TV Channels