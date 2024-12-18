Left Menu

Historic Sale: Observer Newspaper Acquired by Tortoise Media

The Observer, the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, has been sold by the Guardian Media Group to Tortoise Media. This acquisition involves cash, shares, and a joint investment, marking a new chapter for the Observer under the leadership of new print editor Lucy Rock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:45 IST
Historic Sale: Observer Newspaper Acquired by Tortoise Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ownership of the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, the Observer, has shifted to Tortoise Media, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by the Guardian Media Group.

The Scott Trust confirmed that the deal was finalized with a blend of cash and equity, ensuring a promising future for the Observer, a longstanding advocate of liberal journalism since its founding in 1791.

The agreement also includes an investment of 25 million pounds into Tortoise Media, with the Scott Trust retaining a 9% stake. Among other developments, Lucy Rock takes over as print editor, becoming the first woman to hold this position in a century. Her appointment comes amid a 48-hour strike by Guardian Media Group journalists protesting the sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024