R Ashwin: A Cricket Legend Bids Farewell

Ravichandran Ashwin, renowned for his skill and strategy, has retired from international cricket, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. He rose to fame with his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, where he claimed nine wickets and won the Player of the Match award.

His career highlights include achieving the number one spot in the ICC Test Bowler rankings in 2015 and becoming the fastest bowler to reach 250, 300, and 500 Test wickets. Ashwin was a key member of India's victorious squads in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Beyond the field, Ashwin was notable for initiating discussions around the 'Mankading' dismissal and engaging cricket enthusiasts through his YouTube channel 'Kutty Stories'. His contributions to cricket, both on and off the field, have cemented his legacy as a cricketing legend.

