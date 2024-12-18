Repertwahr Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Lucknow

The Repertwahr Festival, a premier event in the world of performing arts, is all set to launch its 12th season in Lucknow this Thursday. Scheduled to run for four days, the festival promises a culturally rich mix of theatre, music, literature, and comedy.

Among the distinguished names headlining the festival are veteran lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, and a host of other artists supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism. Theatre remains at the heart of the festival, featuring productions like 'HIND'—a Hindustani rendition of Fences—and a satirical play called 'Runaway Brides'.

Additionally, the festival includes performances by music artists like Thaikkudam Bridge and Agnee, literary sessions with top poets and writers, and stand-up comedy shows. A food and craft bazaar will offer a taste of Lucknow's culinary and artisanal traditions. Tickets are available offline and online for this culturally immersive event.

