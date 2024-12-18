Left Menu

Repertwahr Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Lucknow

The 12th season of the Repertwahr Festival kicks off in Lucknow, bringing four days of theatre, music, literature, and comedy. Notable performers include Javed Akhtar and Prateek Kuhad, with events spanning theatre performances, music concerts, literary talks, comedy acts, and a local food and craft bazaar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:13 IST
Repertwahr Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

The Repertwahr Festival, a premier event in the world of performing arts, is all set to launch its 12th season in Lucknow this Thursday. Scheduled to run for four days, the festival promises a culturally rich mix of theatre, music, literature, and comedy.

Among the distinguished names headlining the festival are veteran lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, and a host of other artists supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism. Theatre remains at the heart of the festival, featuring productions like 'HIND'—a Hindustani rendition of Fences—and a satirical play called 'Runaway Brides'.

Additionally, the festival includes performances by music artists like Thaikkudam Bridge and Agnee, literary sessions with top poets and writers, and stand-up comedy shows. A food and craft bazaar will offer a taste of Lucknow's culinary and artisanal traditions. Tickets are available offline and online for this culturally immersive event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024