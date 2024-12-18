Repertwahr Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Lucknow
The 12th season of the Repertwahr Festival kicks off in Lucknow, bringing four days of theatre, music, literature, and comedy. Notable performers include Javed Akhtar and Prateek Kuhad, with events spanning theatre performances, music concerts, literary talks, comedy acts, and a local food and craft bazaar.
The Repertwahr Festival, a premier event in the world of performing arts, is all set to launch its 12th season in Lucknow this Thursday. Scheduled to run for four days, the festival promises a culturally rich mix of theatre, music, literature, and comedy.
Among the distinguished names headlining the festival are veteran lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, and a host of other artists supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism. Theatre remains at the heart of the festival, featuring productions like 'HIND'—a Hindustani rendition of Fences—and a satirical play called 'Runaway Brides'.
Additionally, the festival includes performances by music artists like Thaikkudam Bridge and Agnee, literary sessions with top poets and writers, and stand-up comedy shows. A food and craft bazaar will offer a taste of Lucknow's culinary and artisanal traditions. Tickets are available offline and online for this culturally immersive event.
