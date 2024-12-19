Left Menu

Influential Japanese Editor Tsuneo Watanabe Passes Away at 98

Tsuneo Watanabe, long-time editor-in-chief of Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun, has passed away at the age of 98. Watanabe, known for his close ties with conservative leaders and impact on Japan's public opinion, had a notable career and played a role in controversial constitutional discussions. He also owned the Yomiuri Giants.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Renowned Japanese editor Tsuneo Watanabe, known for his influential role in shaping the country's conservative discourse, has passed away at the age of 98. The Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan's leading newspapers, announced his death Thursday due to pneumonia.

Watanabe's storied career saw him lead the newspaper for over three decades, during which he cultivated significant relationships with key conservative figures like Yasuhiro Nakasone and Shinzo Abe. His leadership was marked by the bold move in 1994 when the Yomiuri published a proposed revision to Japan's pacifist constitution, inciting considerable debate.

Beyond journalism, Watanabe was a cultural icon, owning the popular Yomiuri Giants baseball team and serving on an advisory panel for sumo wrestling. Despite his early ties to the communist party, he became a fervent anti-communist, leaving a lasting legacy in Japanese media and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

