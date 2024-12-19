Yung Filly's Legal Troubles: Reckless Driving Amid Serious Charges

British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, admitting to reckless driving charges. The artist, known for his extensive YouTube following, allegedly drove at 158 km/h last month in a 100 km/h zone, surpassing legal speed limits by a significant margin.

Currently entangled in legal woes, Barrientos awaits a trial on severe allegations, including four counts of rape and assault, following an incident during his tour across Australia. His lawyer, Joanne Oliver, indicated he would plead guilty to the reckless driving charge in his upcoming January 30 court appearance.

Barrientos, who began his YouTube journey in 2013 and music career in 2017, was briefly in court attire of a white T-shirt and jeans. With restrictions keeping him in Western Australia, his legal battles continue as he grapples with both the driving violation and more severe criminal accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)