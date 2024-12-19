Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium's Golden Jubilee: A Celebration of Cricket and Culture

The Mumbai Cricket Association is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium from January 12 to 19. The celebrations include multiple functions, a special postal stamp, and a cricket match. Key figures will be felicitated, and a music show and a coffee table book launch will conclude the event.

  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium with events spanning from January 12 to 19. During a recent gathering at the stadium, a special logo was unveiled, marking the start of the celebrations.

Since its construction in 1974, Wankhede Stadium has hosted numerous historic cricket moments, including the farewell match of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2013 and India's victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The commemoration week includes an array of events such as a cricket match between MCA officials and government representatives. Functions to honor MCA groundsmen and other key staff will also be held, recognizing their valuable contributions.

On January 19, the celebrations will culminate with the release of a coffee table book and a music performance by Ajay-Atul. Despite the anticipated large crowd, fans will need to purchase tickets priced at Rs 300 for the event. Additionally, the MCA is planning to honor cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's 75th birthday at a later confirmed date.

