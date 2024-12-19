Left Menu

Nana Jorjadze: Weaving Magic and History in Cinema

Nana Jorjadze, the acclaimed Georgian filmmaker, discusses her affinity for magical realism in cinema, her challenges under the Soviet regime, and Georgia's ongoing political struggles. As a jury member at the International Film Festival of Kerala, she shares insights into her autobiographical works and their historical narratives.

19-12-2024
Acclaimed Georgian filmmaker Nana Jorjadze, renowned for her infusion of magical realism in cinema, shared insights during an interaction at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. She emphasized her belief that imagination sometimes outweighs reality, even in documentaries.

Jorjadze, who serves as a jury member at the festival, reflected on her career's autobiographical nature, highlighting her grandparents' and parents' influence on her storytelling. Initially hampered by the Soviet Union's strict political regime, she pursued architecture before transitioning to film when opportunities arose.

Discussing Georgia's political climate, Jorjadze criticized the government's pro-Russian stance, narrates the challenges her country faces in her films, and contrasts them with Georgia's rich cultural heritage. Her award-winning works, including 'My English Grandfather' and 'Chef in Love', stand testament to her cinematic prowess and dedication to her homeland's narrative.

