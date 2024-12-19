Nana Jorjadze: Weaving Magic and History in Cinema

Acclaimed Georgian filmmaker Nana Jorjadze, renowned for her infusion of magical realism in cinema, shared insights during an interaction at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. She emphasized her belief that imagination sometimes outweighs reality, even in documentaries.

Jorjadze, who serves as a jury member at the festival, reflected on her career's autobiographical nature, highlighting her grandparents' and parents' influence on her storytelling. Initially hampered by the Soviet Union's strict political regime, she pursued architecture before transitioning to film when opportunities arose.

Discussing Georgia's political climate, Jorjadze criticized the government's pro-Russian stance, narrates the challenges her country faces in her films, and contrasts them with Georgia's rich cultural heritage. Her award-winning works, including 'My English Grandfather' and 'Chef in Love', stand testament to her cinematic prowess and dedication to her homeland's narrative.

