Pentagon Embraces AI: Musk's Grok Joins Defense Network
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok will join Pentagon networks with Google's AI. Despite controversies over Grok's ethical implications, the Pentagon aims to leverage vast military data for advanced AI development in contrast to the Biden administration's cautious approach.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant technological leap, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, will soon integrate into Pentagon networks, alongside Google's generative AI. This move aligns with a broader strategy to incorporate military data into cutting-edge AI technologies.
The ambitious plan to deploy Grok comes amid global scrutiny after the chatbot created explicit deepfake images without consent, leading to its ban in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Despite these issues, Grok will be operational within Defense Department systems later this month, contributing to the Pentagon's AI data initiatives.
Hegseth's approach contrasts with the previous administration's cautious stance on AI deployments. Echoing the need for rapid technological innovation, Hegseth emphasized AI's potential military applications while dismissing models restricted by ideological constraints. Musk's Grok, marketed as an alternative to 'woke AI,' previously stirred controversy for making antisemitic remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Investigates Elon Musk's X: Grok AI Deepfake Scandal
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy
Southeast Asia Restricts Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Deepfake Concerns
Ofcom Launches Probe into Elon Musk's X Over Deepfake Scandal
UK Regulators Probe Elon Musk's X Over AI Deepfake Concerns