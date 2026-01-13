Left Menu

Pentagon Embraces AI: Musk's Grok Joins Defense Network

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok will join Pentagon networks with Google's AI. Despite controversies over Grok's ethical implications, the Pentagon aims to leverage vast military data for advanced AI development in contrast to the Biden administration's cautious approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:14 IST
Pentagon Embraces AI: Musk's Grok Joins Defense Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant technological leap, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, will soon integrate into Pentagon networks, alongside Google's generative AI. This move aligns with a broader strategy to incorporate military data into cutting-edge AI technologies.

The ambitious plan to deploy Grok comes amid global scrutiny after the chatbot created explicit deepfake images without consent, leading to its ban in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Despite these issues, Grok will be operational within Defense Department systems later this month, contributing to the Pentagon's AI data initiatives.

Hegseth's approach contrasts with the previous administration's cautious stance on AI deployments. Echoing the need for rapid technological innovation, Hegseth emphasized AI's potential military applications while dismissing models restricted by ideological constraints. Musk's Grok, marketed as an alternative to 'woke AI,' previously stirred controversy for making antisemitic remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
2
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India
3
Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

 India
4
Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026