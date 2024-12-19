Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Soars Through the Centenary Horizon

The Airports Authority of India will launch various initiatives to celebrate 100 years of Kolkata's NSCBI Airport, including a commemorative stamp and a coin. A new cafe, 'UDAN Yatri Cafe', will open as part of the celebrations, along with a coffee table book showcasing India's cultural influence on airport architecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:51 IST
Kolkata Airport Soars Through the Centenary Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is gearing up to celebrate a century of the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata with a range of events. Among these is the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, highlighting the airport's landmark status in India's aviation history.

A new cafe, dubbed the 'UDAN Yatri Cafe', will be introduced as a pilot project, offering travelers quality food at affordable prices, enhancing their experience at the airport. The cafe's launch is slated for December 21, kicking off a three-month-long celebration.

Moreover, a coffee table book reflecting India's cultural heritage in modern airport architecture will be unveiled during the concluding ceremony in March 2025. The NSCBI Airport, established in 1924, has been a frontrunner in Indian aviation, currently connecting 49 domestic and 15 international destinations. The centenary festivities will officially begin with an event featuring Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024