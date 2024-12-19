Kolkata Airport Soars Through the Centenary Horizon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is gearing up to celebrate a century of the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata with a range of events. Among these is the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, highlighting the airport's landmark status in India's aviation history.

A new cafe, dubbed the 'UDAN Yatri Cafe', will be introduced as a pilot project, offering travelers quality food at affordable prices, enhancing their experience at the airport. The cafe's launch is slated for December 21, kicking off a three-month-long celebration.

Moreover, a coffee table book reflecting India's cultural heritage in modern airport architecture will be unveiled during the concluding ceremony in March 2025. The NSCBI Airport, established in 1924, has been a frontrunner in Indian aviation, currently connecting 49 domestic and 15 international destinations. The centenary festivities will officially begin with an event featuring Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

