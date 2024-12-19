Left Menu

Zoe Kravitz Praises Ex-Fiance Channing Tatum Despite Breakup

Despite splitting from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz commends his performance in 'Blink Twice'. She directed the film and chose Tatum for his charisma to play tech billionaire Slater King. The former couple remain professionally linked and are working together on a comedy project 'Alpha Gang'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:17 IST
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum (Photo/Instagram/@metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn of events, actress and director Zoe Kravitz has openly praised her former fiancé Channing Tatum for his extraordinary performance in the psychological thriller 'Blink Twice'. Speaking to Variety, Kravitz explained how Tatum's role as tech mogul Slater King was crafted to emphasize his undeniable charisma, just two months after their breakup.

Kravitz, 36, also revealed her reasons behind casting Tatum, 44, in the leading role, admitting he was the first person who came to mind for the character. Despite their separation in October, she insisted that Tatum was perfectly suited to play the charismatic character, highlighting the importance of the audience's trust in his persona.

The film, now streaming on Prime Video and MGM+, offers Tatum a chance to explore a darker side, stepping away from his usual roles. While the romantic chapter has closed, both stars continue their professional partnership with an upcoming comedy titled 'Alpha Gang', underscoring their mutual admiration and commitment to future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

