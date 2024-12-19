Left Menu

Ariana Grande Talks Touring Future Amid Acting Success

Ariana Grande reflects on the possibility of touring in 2025, highlighting her commitment to both music and acting. Despite no current tour plans, she expresses gratitude towards her fans and discusses the joys of acting, particularly her role in the 'Wicked' films. Grande remains dedicated to her artistic journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:31 IST
Ariana Grande Talks Touring Future Amid Acting Success
Ariana Grande (Image source: Instagram/ @arianagrande). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ariana Grande, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress, has opened up about the prospect of touring in 2025, aligning it with her album 'Eternal Sunshine'. Speaking to People, Grande expressed how grateful she feels for her acting career while reassuring fans that music remains integral to her life. However, the release of 'Wicked 2: For Good' in 2025 takes precedence over potential tour plans.

The artist, who portrays Glinda in the 'Wicked' movies, shared, "The next few years, hopefully, we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now." Grande extended her thanks to fans for their understanding as she embraces her evolving artistic path.

Grande's label, Republic Records, dispelled rumors of a 2025 tour, confirming no current plans while acknowledging her gratitude for fans' unwavering support. Meanwhile, in a July podcast, Grande had entertained the idea of sporadic performances amid the filming schedule for 'Wicked', reminiscent of her Sweetener world tour in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024