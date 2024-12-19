Ariana Grande Talks Touring Future Amid Acting Success

Ariana Grande, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress, has opened up about the prospect of touring in 2025, aligning it with her album 'Eternal Sunshine'. Speaking to People, Grande expressed how grateful she feels for her acting career while reassuring fans that music remains integral to her life. However, the release of 'Wicked 2: For Good' in 2025 takes precedence over potential tour plans.

The artist, who portrays Glinda in the 'Wicked' movies, shared, "The next few years, hopefully, we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now." Grande extended her thanks to fans for their understanding as she embraces her evolving artistic path.

Grande's label, Republic Records, dispelled rumors of a 2025 tour, confirming no current plans while acknowledging her gratitude for fans' unwavering support. Meanwhile, in a July podcast, Grande had entertained the idea of sporadic performances amid the filming schedule for 'Wicked', reminiscent of her Sweetener world tour in 2019.

