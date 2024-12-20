Angelina Jolie's Triumphant Return: A Journey Through Darkness to Creative Rebirth

Angelina Jolie is back, making headlines with her much-anticipated return to acting in 'Maria', a film by Pablo Larrain spotlighting the life of opera legend Maria Callas. Jolie's performance has already earned her nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards, marking a significant and celebrated comeback.

During a recent interview with E! News, the acclaimed actress opened up about the turmoil she faced while away from Hollywood. Jolie, 49, revealed she endured a 'dark period' that kept her away from acting. She candidly remarked, 'I went very dark for reasons I'd rather not explain, but I didn't have a lot of light and life within me,' and further noted the role of personal commitments in her choices away from the acting world.

Jolie's hiatus wasn't just a retreat from screen but was also filled with personal turbulence, including legal battles over her divorce from Brad Pitt. Despite these challenges, she regards her experience working on 'Maria' as a turning point, rekindling her passion for storytelling. Her inclusive approach to filmmaking and collaborating with creative minds has returned her to her professional roots, a journey she shares with some of her children following similar paths in the entertainment industry.

