Angelina Jolie's Triumphant Return: A Journey Through Darkness to Creative Rebirth

After a long hiatus, Angelina Jolie is back in the acting spotlight with her role in 'Maria'. During her break, she faced personal challenges and focused on family. Now, her performance in the biographical film has earned awards' nominations, marking a successful comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:23 IST
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@fallontonight). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Angelina Jolie is back, making headlines with her much-anticipated return to acting in 'Maria', a film by Pablo Larrain spotlighting the life of opera legend Maria Callas. Jolie's performance has already earned her nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards, marking a significant and celebrated comeback.

During a recent interview with E! News, the acclaimed actress opened up about the turmoil she faced while away from Hollywood. Jolie, 49, revealed she endured a 'dark period' that kept her away from acting. She candidly remarked, 'I went very dark for reasons I'd rather not explain, but I didn't have a lot of light and life within me,' and further noted the role of personal commitments in her choices away from the acting world.

Jolie's hiatus wasn't just a retreat from screen but was also filled with personal turbulence, including legal battles over her divorce from Brad Pitt. Despite these challenges, she regards her experience working on 'Maria' as a turning point, rekindling her passion for storytelling. Her inclusive approach to filmmaking and collaborating with creative minds has returned her to her professional roots, a journey she shares with some of her children following similar paths in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

