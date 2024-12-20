Left Menu

Song Kang-Ho Joins Star-Studded Cast for Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2

Renowned actor Song Kang-Ho, famous for his role in 'Parasite', will guest star in the second season of Netflix's series 'Beef'. The new season promises an intriguing storyline involving manipulative power plays within a wealthy elite world, featuring an impressive ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:35 IST
Song Kang-Ho (Photo/Instagram/@song_kang_ho__1offically___). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actor Song Kang-Ho, best known for his standout performance in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', has officially been confirmed as a guest star for the upcoming second season of Netflix's acclaimed anthology series 'Beef'. The announcement, confirmed by 'Deadline', reveals that Kang-Ho will join a distinguished ensemble cast that includes the likes of Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Youn Yuh-jung.

While specific details surrounding Song's character remain undisclosed, insiders hint that the new season will unravel a captivating narrative. The plot centers around a young couple who inadvertently witness a high-stakes confrontation between their affluent employer and his spouse, triggering a sequence of strategic manipulations in the exclusive circles of a country club, ruled by a powerful Korean billionaire.

'Beef's' first season, which premiered in 2023, was a critical triumph, amassing numerous awards, including eight Emmys and several other accolades from esteemed bodies like the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards. With a storyline inspired by creator Lee Sung Jin's personal experiences, it starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two strangers whose paths intersect in the aftermath of a road rage altercation.

As per Deadline, the show's forthcoming season will comprise eight 30-minute episodes. Lee Sung Jin resumes his role as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, joined by an executive production team including Yeun, Wong, Jake Schreier, and Kitao Sakurai. The series is produced by the distinguished A24 studio. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

