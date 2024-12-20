SuSheela-SuJeet: A Journey of Unexpected Connection and Self-Discovery

Mumbai, December 20, 2024 – Panorama Studios has acquired the global distribution rights for the anticipated Marathi film 'SuSheela-SuJeet'. Known for their track record in successful film distribution, Panorama extends its reach to this charming slice-of-life film.

'SuSheela-SuJeet' offers a blend of humour, emotion, and surprising turns, centered on two unlikely characters. Directed by actor-director Prasad Oak, the film promises to engage audiences with its compelling narrative.

With a cast featuring Swapnil Joshi and Sonali Kulkarni, and music by Varun Likhte, the film is produced by Panchasheel Entertainment LLP and Nilesh Rathi. 'SuSheela-SuJeet' hits theatres April 18, 2025.

