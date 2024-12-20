Left Menu

SuSheela-SuJeet: A Journey of Unexpected Connection and Self-Discovery

Panorama Studios announces global distribution of the Marathi film 'SuSheela-SuJeet', a slice-of-life story of connection and self-discovery, directed by Prasad Oak. With heartwarming storytelling and a stellar cast, this film explores humour, emotion, and life's unpredictability, set for release on April 18, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, December 20, 2024 – Panorama Studios has acquired the global distribution rights for the anticipated Marathi film 'SuSheela-SuJeet'. Known for their track record in successful film distribution, Panorama extends its reach to this charming slice-of-life film.

'SuSheela-SuJeet' offers a blend of humour, emotion, and surprising turns, centered on two unlikely characters. Directed by actor-director Prasad Oak, the film promises to engage audiences with its compelling narrative.

With a cast featuring Swapnil Joshi and Sonali Kulkarni, and music by Varun Likhte, the film is produced by Panchasheel Entertainment LLP and Nilesh Rathi. 'SuSheela-SuJeet' hits theatres April 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

