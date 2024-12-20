Bohurupi: The Bengali Blockbuster Breaking Box Office Records

Bohurupi, the Bengali cinematic sensation, has raked in over Rs 17.25 crore at the box office, setting a new benchmark in the state's film industry, according to an industry body official.

After 68 days, with its revenue from both single screens and multiplexes, the film has been declared the biggest blockbuster in the region. This success speaks volumes about cinegoers' unwavering love for authentic storytelling, as noted by one of its directors.

The film's remarkable performance, with theaters remaining packed even on its 10th weekend, indicates Bengali cinema's potential to rival major releases, marking a significant cultural moment in the region.

