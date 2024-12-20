Left Menu

Bohurupi: The Bengali Blockbuster Breaking Box Office Records

Bohurupi, a Bengali film, has achieved a significant milestone, earning over Rs 17.25 crore at the box office within 68 days of its release. The film's success underscores the audience's appreciation for authentic storytelling, with packed theaters reflecting its widespread impact despite major releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:58 IST
Bohurupi, the Bengali cinematic sensation, has raked in over Rs 17.25 crore at the box office, setting a new benchmark in the state's film industry, according to an industry body official.

After 68 days, with its revenue from both single screens and multiplexes, the film has been declared the biggest blockbuster in the region. This success speaks volumes about cinegoers' unwavering love for authentic storytelling, as noted by one of its directors.

The film's remarkable performance, with theaters remaining packed even on its 10th weekend, indicates Bengali cinema's potential to rival major releases, marking a significant cultural moment in the region.

