Santosh' Set for India's Theatrical Release After Oscar Shortlist Glory

Following its recognition on the Oscar shortlist, Hindi drama 'Santosh' is gearing up for a theatrical release in India, slated for January 10, 2025. Featuring Shahana Goswami, the film has captivated audiences with its intricate tale set against the backdrop of rural north India, exploring deep-seated corruption within institutions.

'Santosh' earned its place among the prestigious 'Best International Feature Film' entries, making it one of 15 films shortlisted from a pool of 85 submissions worldwide. Representing the United Kingdom as its official contender, the movie initially premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it was lauded by critics.

Shahana Goswami, the film's star, expressed her elation on Instagram, praising the efforts of writer-director Sandhya Suri and expressing gratitude to supporters. The gripping narrative follows a widowed police constable dealing with institutional malfeasance while investigating a harrowing murder case involving a Dalit community teenager. The production is a collaborative effort between the UK, India, Germany, and France.

