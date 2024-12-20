Left Menu

Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri: New Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University

Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri, known for his work in socio-cultural anthropology, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University in West Bengal. Formerly heading the Department of Anthropology at Rajiv Gandhi University, Chaudhuri has significantly contributed to academia and society, including his involvement with the Unsung Heroes Project.

In a pivotal appointment, Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri has been named the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University in West Bengal. Known for his expertise in socio-cultural anthropology, Chaudhuri was previously the head of the Department of Anthropology at Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh.

A distinguished academic, Chaudhuri has also directed the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal. His academic journey includes a post-doctoral fellowship at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu publicly congratulated Chaudhuri, highlighting his contributions to the Unsung Heroes Project, which spotlighted forgotten patriots of India's history. This prestigious role marks a new chapter in Chaudhuri's career, with expectations for continued academic and societal impact.

