Left Menu

Frontier Highway Project: A Game Changer for Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the Frontier Highway project as a major development for Arunachal Pradesh. The 1,400 km highway, costing Rs 42,000 crore, aims to transform the region. Despite concerns over compensation issues, the project represents a significant investment in India's northeastern frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:36 IST
Frontier Highway Project: A Game Changer for Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the ambitious Frontier Highway project at the Statehood Day celebrations, declaring it a transformative venture for Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.

This historic initiative, backed by the Centre's largest allocation for a single project, involves a mammoth 1,400-kilometer road with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore.

While emphasizing development goals, Rijiju cautioned against potential compensation delays, urging cooperation from locals to ensure timely progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025