Frontier Highway Project: A Game Changer for Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the ambitious Frontier Highway project at the Statehood Day celebrations, declaring it a transformative venture for Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.

This historic initiative, backed by the Centre's largest allocation for a single project, involves a mammoth 1,400-kilometer road with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore.

While emphasizing development goals, Rijiju cautioned against potential compensation delays, urging cooperation from locals to ensure timely progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)