Frontier Highway Project: A Game Changer for Arunachal Pradesh
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the Frontier Highway project as a major development for Arunachal Pradesh. The 1,400 km highway, costing Rs 42,000 crore, aims to transform the region. Despite concerns over compensation issues, the project represents a significant investment in India's northeastern frontier.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:36 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the ambitious Frontier Highway project at the Statehood Day celebrations, declaring it a transformative venture for Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.
This historic initiative, backed by the Centre's largest allocation for a single project, involves a mammoth 1,400-kilometer road with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore.
While emphasizing development goals, Rijiju cautioned against potential compensation delays, urging cooperation from locals to ensure timely progress.
