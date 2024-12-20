Left Menu

Legacy of Deokisan Sarda: A Pillar of Maharashtra's Industrial and Cooperative Growth

Deokisan Sarda, the 92-year-old founder of the 'Deshdoot' newspaper and a prominent industrialist, passed away following a brief illness. He had significant roles in several cooperative banks and was deeply involved in regional commerce and social initiatives. Sarda's impactful career spanned diverse industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deokisan Sarda, the esteemed industrialist and founder of the Marathi newspaper group 'Deshdoot', has passed away at the age of 92 after a brief illness, his family confirmed on Friday.

Sarda leaves behind a lasting legacy in Maharashtra's cooperative sector, having established the Shri Sinnar Vyapari Bank in 1959. He served as a director for various cooperative banks, including the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank and the Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank.

Besides his financial contributions, Sarda was influential in his roles as president of the Maharashtra unit of the National Association for the Blind and as a founding figure in the Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha. His contributions to commerce and social welfare are fondly remembered as his last rites were performed at Amardham crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

