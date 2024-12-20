Zoe Saldana to Receive Prestigious Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation

Actress Zoe Saldana, renowned for her roles in 'Avatar' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is set to be honored with the prestigious Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards. The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that the ceremony will occur on February 2, 2025, positioning her as the second person to receive this accolade, named after the respected critic Derek Malcolm, who passed away in August 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Saldana's heartfelt response to the recognition: "I'm honored and thrilled to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation from the London Film Critics' Circle, a group I greatly admire and respect." The actress further emphasized the significance of this year for women's roles in film and reflected on her 25-year career, highlighting her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'. Her part in the film has garnered her numerous accolades, including a nomination for Supporting Actress of the Year and the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, sharing the screen with Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz.

Zoe Saldana's illustrious career began over two decades ago with her breakout role in 'Centre Stage' (2000), leading to acclaimed performances in 'Out of the Furnace', 'Colombiana', and 'Rosemary's Baby'. Beyond her acting achievements, Saldana has made strides as a producer, championing diverse stories and strong female figures. Her projects include the TV series 'Special Ops: Lioness' and the film 'The Absence of Eden', focusing on US-Mexico border trafficking. The awards, presented by the UK's longest-standing critics' organization, involve over 200 members in the voting process.

