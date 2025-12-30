Miley Cyrus: Pitch-Perfect Journey into Avatar Universe

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has a unique strategy for collaborating with top filmmakers - she pitches her music directly to them. This approach paid off for the 'Flowers' singer, who recently contributed a track titled 'Dream As One' to James Cameron's latest 'Avatar' installment, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

The opportunity arose during a chance meeting at the 2024 D23 Expo. Cyrus revealed that she invited Cameron to consider her music for his projects, already knowing the extensive work he was doing on 'Avatar'. This connection proved fruitful, leading to her contribution to the third film of the five planned in the franchise.

Cyrus elaborated on her proactive approach, stating she attended the Oscars 2025 with the intent to network and pitch her music. Her strategy also led to her involvement in the film 'The Last Showgirl'. This tenacity highlights her dedication to embedding her music into cinematic experiences, reminiscent of iconic uses like 'I Will Always Love You'.