Celebrating Three Decades of Glamour: Bombay and Delhi Times Mark 30th Anniversary

Bombay Times and Delhi Times celebrate their 30th anniversary with grand attractions, including a street carnival featuring Bollywood nostalgia. The iconic publications honor three decades of shaping India's entertainment culture. A special edition issue revives the 90s era, recounting landmark moments and acknowledging their impact on lifestyle journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:38 IST
India's famous lifestyle and entertainment papers, Bombay Times and Delhi Times, have embraced their 30th-anniversary celebrations with style. Initiating the festivities was Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who unveiled a tribute to Bombay Times in the form of a life-sized front page at The Times of India headquarters.

The excitement extended outdoors as a lively street carnival took center stage beside The Times of India office. Running from December 19 to December 20, it offered attendees a nostalgic walk through three decades of unforgettable Bombay Times moments.

Ahead of the December 21 special issue that delves into the 90s, the publications continue to engage with untold stories from the era and the influential voices defining the entertainment and lifestyle landscape, marking their indelible mark on media culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

