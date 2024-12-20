Left Menu

Marathi Family Assault Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

A government servant's alleged attack on a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra's Thane district has sparked political outrage. The incident, involving Akhilesh Shukla, led to a registered FIR and debates in the state legislature. Political parties vowed to protect Marathi pride amidst growing claims of discrimination.

Updated: 20-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent assault on a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra's Thane district has ignited political tension across the state. An employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Akhilesh Shukla, along with his wife, allegedly attacked two members of a Marathi family following a dispute in Kalyan town.

The incident sparked a vehement response during the state legislature session in Nagpur. Opposition parties raised concerns about increasing discrimination against Marathi people and demanded accountability from the ruling government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that disciplinary action was underway against the accused.

Debates intensified as political figures, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, condemned the assault and called for the protection of Marathi rights. The session highlighted the complexities of regional identity politics and the government's commitment to safeguarding the Marathi community's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

