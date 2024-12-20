Left Menu

Century in the Sky: Celebrating 100 Years of Kolkata Airport

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata is celebrating a milestone of 100 years in flight operations. The three-month-long festivities include a variety of events such as panel discussions, cultural performances, and commemorative releases like a stamp and coin, highlighting the airport's rich history.

Updated: 20-12-2024 21:28 IST
Century in the Sky: Celebrating 100 Years of Kolkata Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport is set to mark an epic milestone with the launch of its 100-year celebration of flight operations. Scheduled to begin on Saturday, the festivities are inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and are expected to span over three months.

The airport terminal and surrounding areas have been adorned with festive multi-colored lights, and event-related posters are prominently displayed, setting the tone for the celebrations. The event will also feature a short film chronicling the airport's illustrious history, introducing attendees to a century of connectivity and progress.

A series of engaging events, including panel discussions with aviation experts and spirited cultural performances by local artists, are planned. The Airports Authority of India has organized a signature campaign and will release commemorative memorabilia to honor this remarkable achievement in aviation history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

