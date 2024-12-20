Ladakhi Shepherd Who Set Off India's Kargil Triumph
Tashi Namgyal, a Ladakhi shepherd, passed away at 58. Known for alerting Indian forces during the 1999 Kargil conflict, his timely warning was crucial in India's military success. Namgyal was celebrated at the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas for his vital contribution to the nation.
- Country:
- India
Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd renowned for alerting Indian troops during Pakistan's 1999 Kargil intrusion, has died at the age of 58. His critical role in Operation Vijay earned him lasting recognition in the nation's military history.
Namgyal's vigilance came to light when he discovered Pakistani soldiers in the Batalik mountain range while searching for missing yaks. His warning to the Indian Army was pivotal in countering Pakistan's covert mission during the Kargil War.
The Fire and Fury Corps paid tribute to Namgyal, acknowledging his invaluable contribution. Condolences were extended to his family, and his heroism was honored at the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Launches Major Operation After Terrorist Attack in Pulwama
Indian Army Takes Charge: MoA Signed for Tawang Valor Museum's Upkeep
Imran Khan Indicted: Political Turmoil in Pakistan
Arunachal Pradesh and Indian Army Partner to Honor Major Bob Khathing's Legacy
Leadership Change at Pakistan International Airlines