Ladakhi Shepherd Who Set Off India's Kargil Triumph

Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd renowned for alerting Indian troops during Pakistan's 1999 Kargil intrusion, has died at the age of 58. His critical role in Operation Vijay earned him lasting recognition in the nation's military history.

Namgyal's vigilance came to light when he discovered Pakistani soldiers in the Batalik mountain range while searching for missing yaks. His warning to the Indian Army was pivotal in countering Pakistan's covert mission during the Kargil War.

The Fire and Fury Corps paid tribute to Namgyal, acknowledging his invaluable contribution. Condolences were extended to his family, and his heroism was honored at the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)