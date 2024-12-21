Left Menu

Unearthing History: ASI Surveys Ancient Temples and Wells in Sambhal

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspected an ancient well at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, mentioned in the 'Skanda Purana'. This follows a survey of another recently discovered temple, amidst previous unrest related to similar inspections. Future cooperation between religious and archaeological communities is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:50 IST
An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team conducted an inspection of an ancient well on the premises of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal on Saturday. This visit follows the agency's recent examination of another temple discovered in the region, generating significant historical insights.

According to the temple's priest, Mahendra Prasad Sharma, the ASI team's presence is a positive step in preserving historical sites. The well, known as 'krish koop', lacks water and is historically referenced in the 'Skanda Purana' alongside other pilgrimage sites, adding a layer of cultural importance to the region.

Sambhal has been a focal point recently due to its historical structures, including the recently uncovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple during an anti-encroachment drive. These developments occur amidst judicial oversight, following a Supreme Court directive to halt further litigation related to religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

