Left Menu

Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe' as Iconic Villain Skeletor

Jared Leto is set to portray Skeletor in Travis Knight's upcoming 'Masters of the Universe' film. Alongside a star-studded cast, Leto's performance as the legendary villain will continue his trend of playing complex characters. Additionally, Leto is in final talks for a role in the thriller 'Assassination'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:59 IST
Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe' as Iconic Villain Skeletor
Actor Jared Leto (Image Source: @jaredleto). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jared Leto is officially onboard to star as the notorious villain Skeletor in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe', Variety confirms. Known as the ultimate adversary to He-Man, Skeletor's character is rooted in Mattel's acclaimed toy line, previously inspiring a hit animated series in the mid-1980s and a feature film in 1987.

The film, to be directed by Travis Knight of 'Bumblebee' fame, will feature Skeletor rallying his villainous gang, including Trap Jaw (Sam C Wilson), Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah), and Goat Man (Hafthor Bjornsson of 'Game of Thrones'). The ensemble cast also boasts Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as the valiant Teela, and Idris Elba portraying Man-at-Arms, Teela's father.

Jared Leto's casting as Skeletor aligns with his résumé of chilling film roles, from playing the Joker in 'Suicide Squad' to a sinister CEO in 'Blade Runner 2049', and most recently, the vampire in 'Morbius'. Beyond 'Masters of the Universe', Leto is reportedly close to securing a part in 'Assassination', a thriller on JFK's death, with a cast featuring Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024