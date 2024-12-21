Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe' as Iconic Villain Skeletor

Jared Leto is officially onboard to star as the notorious villain Skeletor in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe', Variety confirms. Known as the ultimate adversary to He-Man, Skeletor's character is rooted in Mattel's acclaimed toy line, previously inspiring a hit animated series in the mid-1980s and a feature film in 1987.

The film, to be directed by Travis Knight of 'Bumblebee' fame, will feature Skeletor rallying his villainous gang, including Trap Jaw (Sam C Wilson), Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah), and Goat Man (Hafthor Bjornsson of 'Game of Thrones'). The ensemble cast also boasts Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as the valiant Teela, and Idris Elba portraying Man-at-Arms, Teela's father.

Jared Leto's casting as Skeletor aligns with his résumé of chilling film roles, from playing the Joker in 'Suicide Squad' to a sinister CEO in 'Blade Runner 2049', and most recently, the vampire in 'Morbius'. Beyond 'Masters of the Universe', Leto is reportedly close to securing a part in 'Assassination', a thriller on JFK's death, with a cast featuring Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain.

(With inputs from agencies.)