Crowd Management at Sabarimala: TDB Imposes Booking Limits for Festival

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced stringent measures to manage crowds at the famous Lord Ayyappa temple during the annual mandala puja festival.

On December 25 and 26, the temple will welcome only 50,000 and 60,000 pilgrims, respectively, to ensure smooth proceedings over the festival period.

Spot bookings, providing last-minute access, will be limited to just 5,000 devotees each day, reinforcing the need for crowd control at the sacred site.

