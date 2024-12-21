Latur's Students Unite for World Meditation Day
Over 45,000 students from Latur, across 42 schools, participated in World Meditation Day. Guided by the Art of Living Foundation, they meditated to promote awareness about meditation's benefits. The UN General Assembly endorses this event to uphold the right to optimal physical and mental health.
In a remarkable display of unity, more than 45,000 students from 42 schools in Latur came together to mark 'World Meditation Day' this Saturday.
The event, organized by the Art of Living Foundation, saw the young participants meditating for 15 minutes to highlight meditation's advantages.
The United Nations General Assembly, which announced December 21 as World Meditation Day, emphasizes the global right to the best possible physical and mental health and acknowledges yoga's complementary role in achieving well-being.
