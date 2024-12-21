Love Transcends Gender: A Unique Journey of Transformation
A 32-year-old woman, Shivangi, underwent gender reassignment surgery to marry her lover, Jyoti, in Sarai Devin Tola. Their love story began four years ago. Despite societal norms, both families supported their decision, participating in the wedding after Shivangi's transition to living as a man.
21-12-2024
A 32-year-old woman has redefined love by undergoing gender reassignment surgery to marry her partner in Sarai Devin Tola.
Shivangi, initially known as Ranu, and her partner Jyoti, 25, have shared a blossoming romance since their first encounter four years ago at Shivangi's jewellery shop.
Overcoming societal conventions, Shivangi decided to alter her gender, receiving support from both families who celebrated their union.
