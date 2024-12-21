Left Menu

Love Transcends Gender: A Unique Journey of Transformation

A 32-year-old woman, Shivangi, underwent gender reassignment surgery to marry her lover, Jyoti, in Sarai Devin Tola. Their love story began four years ago. Despite societal norms, both families supported their decision, participating in the wedding after Shivangi's transition to living as a man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:49 IST
Love Transcends Gender: A Unique Journey of Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman has redefined love by undergoing gender reassignment surgery to marry her partner in Sarai Devin Tola.

Shivangi, initially known as Ranu, and her partner Jyoti, 25, have shared a blossoming romance since their first encounter four years ago at Shivangi's jewellery shop.

Overcoming societal conventions, Shivangi decided to alter her gender, receiving support from both families who celebrated their union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024