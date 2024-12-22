Left Menu

Netflix Secures FIFA Women's World Cup Broadcast Rights While Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End

Netflix has secured U.S. broadcast rights for the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups, marking a first for the streaming giant. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver makes a celebrated debut on London's West End in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', embracing the challenge of live theatre at 75.

Netflix has made a historic deal with FIFA to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups in the United States. This partnership allows U.S. fans to view every match live, marking a notable first for Netflix, streaming the prestigious soccer event in its entirety.

In other entertainment news, Sigourney Weaver, renowned for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters including the 'Alien' series and 'Avatar,' has taken to the London stage for her West End debut. Playing Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' the 75-year-old actress embraced the theatre's challenges, delighting audiences in her new role.

Weaver expressed her excitement and nervousness about performing live, noting the theatre's grandeur compared to her previous work environments. Her entrance into stage performance highlights her versatility and commitment to exploring diverse artistic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

