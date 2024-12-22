Left Menu

Bhupen Khakhar: A Vibrant Journey Through Art

The 'Bhupen in Goa' exhibition showcases over 150 artworks by Bhupen Khakhar, capturing various phases of his artistic journey. Curated by Gulammohammed Sheikh, the exhibition highlights Khakhar's wit and personal experiences through watercolors, drawings, and prints. It pays tribute to his impactful role in contemporary Indian art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:07 IST
Bhupen Khakhar: A Vibrant Journey Through Art
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Bhupen in Goa' exhibition offers a vivid exploration of renowned artist Bhupen Khakhar's multifaceted works, currently displayed at the Directorate of Accounts building in Panaji during the Serendipity Arts Festival.

Curated by Gulammohammed Sheikh, a close associate, the exhibit draws from a vast private collection found in the Swaraj Art Archive. It showcases over 150 pieces reflecting stages of Khakhar's life and artistic evolution.

Khakhar, a self-taught artist with a background in accountancy, is celebrated for depicting the lives of urban middle-class people and integrating autobiographical elements into his art. His work, often exploring themes of homosexuality, remains a significant chapter in the contemporary art scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024