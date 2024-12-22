Bhupen Khakhar: A Vibrant Journey Through Art
The 'Bhupen in Goa' exhibition showcases over 150 artworks by Bhupen Khakhar, capturing various phases of his artistic journey. Curated by Gulammohammed Sheikh, the exhibition highlights Khakhar's wit and personal experiences through watercolors, drawings, and prints. It pays tribute to his impactful role in contemporary Indian art.
The 'Bhupen in Goa' exhibition offers a vivid exploration of renowned artist Bhupen Khakhar's multifaceted works, currently displayed at the Directorate of Accounts building in Panaji during the Serendipity Arts Festival.
Curated by Gulammohammed Sheikh, a close associate, the exhibit draws from a vast private collection found in the Swaraj Art Archive. It showcases over 150 pieces reflecting stages of Khakhar's life and artistic evolution.
Khakhar, a self-taught artist with a background in accountancy, is celebrated for depicting the lives of urban middle-class people and integrating autobiographical elements into his art. His work, often exploring themes of homosexuality, remains a significant chapter in the contemporary art scene.
