Bhupen Khakhar: A Vibrant Journey Through Art

The 'Bhupen in Goa' exhibition offers a vivid exploration of renowned artist Bhupen Khakhar's multifaceted works, currently displayed at the Directorate of Accounts building in Panaji during the Serendipity Arts Festival.

Curated by Gulammohammed Sheikh, a close associate, the exhibit draws from a vast private collection found in the Swaraj Art Archive. It showcases over 150 pieces reflecting stages of Khakhar's life and artistic evolution.

Khakhar, a self-taught artist with a background in accountancy, is celebrated for depicting the lives of urban middle-class people and integrating autobiographical elements into his art. His work, often exploring themes of homosexuality, remains a significant chapter in the contemporary art scene.

