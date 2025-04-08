Left Menu

China Boosts Insurance Fund Limits to Revitalize Stock Market

China's financial regulator aims to boost the stock market by raising investment limits for insurance funds. This initiative is intended to strengthen capital markets and the real economy. The regulator also encourages investment in venture capital for emerging industries to counteract economic challenges, including U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 07:22 IST
China Boosts Insurance Fund Limits to Revitalize Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese financial regulator has announced plans to increase the investment cap for insurance funds in the stock market, a strategic move to bolster capital markets and the real economy.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration revealed on Tuesday that the equity asset allocation ratio for certain insurers will be raised by approximately 5%. This decision is expected to enhance equity investment potential and inject more capital into the real economy.

As part of broader efforts to mitigate stock market declines, impacted partly by U.S. tariffs, several state holding companies have committed to increasing their share investments. Additionally, the regulatory body will permit insurance funds to channel more resources into venture capital, particularly supporting strategic emerging industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025