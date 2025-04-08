China Boosts Insurance Fund Limits to Revitalize Stock Market

The Chinese financial regulator has announced plans to increase the investment cap for insurance funds in the stock market, a strategic move to bolster capital markets and the real economy.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration revealed on Tuesday that the equity asset allocation ratio for certain insurers will be raised by approximately 5%. This decision is expected to enhance equity investment potential and inject more capital into the real economy.

As part of broader efforts to mitigate stock market declines, impacted partly by U.S. tariffs, several state holding companies have committed to increasing their share investments. Additionally, the regulatory body will permit insurance funds to channel more resources into venture capital, particularly supporting strategic emerging industries.

