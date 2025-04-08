Heatwave Surge: India's Power Demand Hits Record High

India's electricity demand surged by 10.4% during the severe heatwave months spanning April to June 2024, as air conditioning usage spiked, contributing nearly a third of this increase, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The report, part of the sixth edition of the Global Electricity Review by Ember, a global energy think tank, noted that heatwaves were a primary driver for a global 1.4% rise in fossil fuel-based power generation, further escalating global power sector emissions to a record high of 14.6 billion tonnes.

In India, the rise in electricity demand from April to September 2024 reached 6.1% compared to 2023. Clean energy steps managed to meet 33% of this demand spike, yet reliance on coal remained significant despite a drop in its share compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)