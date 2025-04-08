South Korea's Snap Presidential Election Sparks Political Recalibration
South Korea schedules a snap presidential election for June 3 after Yoon Suk Yeol's dismissal following his martial law declaration. The election aims to stabilize the political climate amid economic challenges. Lee Jae-myung leads in polls, but legal issues and a crowded conservative field complicate the race.
South Korea's government has confirmed June 3 as the date for a much-anticipated snap presidential election. This decision follows the recent dismissal of Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office for issuing a martial law declaration.
Debate over the election date intensified after Yoon was removed by the Constitutional Court for breaching his duties. The new election is necessitated by law, requiring a presidential election within 60 days in the event of a vacancy.
This political upheaval has cast uncertainty over Seoul's interactions with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party leader, is a leading candidate but faces legal battles. Meanwhile, the conservative field remains open with several candidates eyeing the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Han Duck-soo Reinstated Amid Impeachment Drama
Constitutional Court Ruling: Han Duck-soo's Return to Power
Constitutional Court Reinstates South Korean Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy: Political Turmoil Unfolds