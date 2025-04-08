South Korea's Snap Presidential Election Sparks Political Recalibration

South Korea's government has confirmed June 3 as the date for a much-anticipated snap presidential election. This decision follows the recent dismissal of Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office for issuing a martial law declaration.

Debate over the election date intensified after Yoon was removed by the Constitutional Court for breaching his duties. The new election is necessitated by law, requiring a presidential election within 60 days in the event of a vacancy.

This political upheaval has cast uncertainty over Seoul's interactions with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party leader, is a leading candidate but faces legal battles. Meanwhile, the conservative field remains open with several candidates eyeing the presidency.

