Unveiling the Truth Behind the Bangladesh Cremation Incident

The Bangladesh interim government's media wing clarified that a recent death was not of a Hindu priest, but a result of a robbery attempt at a crematorium. This counters ISKCON Kolkata's claims of communal violence. ISKCON Bangladesh and local police support this stance, emphasizing an investigation into possible theft by drug addicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:08 IST
In recent developments, the interim government of Bangladesh has issued a statement clarifying the nature of a recent death that has generated widespread speculation. Contrary to claims circulating on social media, the deceased was not a Hindu priest, and his death was linked to an attempted theft, not communal violence.

The statement came after ISKCON Kolkata's claims regarding the murder of a person they identified as a Hindu priest. The official response used inputs from ISKCON Bangladesh officials and Natore Police to dispel these claims, suggesting the death was due to a thwarted robbery at a crematorium.

Authorities, including ISKCON Bangladesh members and local police, emphasized that the deceased, Tarun Kumar Das, was neither affiliated with any religious group nor was he a priest. Investigations are focusing on the likelihood of theft by drug addicts attempting to target the crematorium.

