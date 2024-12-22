Unveiling the Truth Behind the Bangladesh Cremation Incident
The Bangladesh interim government's media wing clarified that a recent death was not of a Hindu priest, but a result of a robbery attempt at a crematorium. This counters ISKCON Kolkata's claims of communal violence. ISKCON Bangladesh and local police support this stance, emphasizing an investigation into possible theft by drug addicts.
In recent developments, the interim government of Bangladesh has issued a statement clarifying the nature of a recent death that has generated widespread speculation. Contrary to claims circulating on social media, the deceased was not a Hindu priest, and his death was linked to an attempted theft, not communal violence.
The statement came after ISKCON Kolkata's claims regarding the murder of a person they identified as a Hindu priest. The official response used inputs from ISKCON Bangladesh officials and Natore Police to dispel these claims, suggesting the death was due to a thwarted robbery at a crematorium.
Authorities, including ISKCON Bangladesh members and local police, emphasized that the deceased, Tarun Kumar Das, was neither affiliated with any religious group nor was he a priest. Investigations are focusing on the likelihood of theft by drug addicts attempting to target the crematorium.
