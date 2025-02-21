Left Menu

Argentine Court Clears Accused in Liam Payne's Death

An Argentine court has exonerated three individuals accused of being involved in musician Liam Payne's tragic death. The charges against businessman Rogelio Nores, friend and manager to Payne, and two hotel employees were dismissed. Payne died after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony in October.

An Argentine court has exonerated three individuals accused of involvement in musician Liam Payne's tragic death, the local media reported on Thursday.

The charges were dismissed against businessman Rogelio Nores, who was a friend and reportedly acted as Payne's manager, along with two employees of the hotel where the fatal incident occurred, according to the outlet Infobae.

Payne met his untimely demise after a fall from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel in October, a case that garnered significant media attention and public interest.

