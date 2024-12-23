Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Political Ruckus at Allu Arjun's Residence

Security was heightened at Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence following vandalism allegedly by Osmania University members. Political tension rose as opposition accused the ruling Congress of conspiracy. BJP's D K Aruna connected vandals to Chief Minister's constituency. BRS condemned rising crime rates, blaming Congress for law and order failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST
Vandalism Sparks Political Ruckus at Allu Arjun's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified at the residence of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun following a vandalism incident that occurred on Sunday. The attack involved six individuals from the Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) who were alleged to have engaged in defacement activities, including damaging flower pots and throwing tomatoes.

The opposition parties in Telangana quickly seized the incident as an opportunity to criticize the ruling Congress party. BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that some of the vandals were from the same constituency as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speculating about a potential Congress conspiracy. This incident has triggered further political tensions in the state.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao expressed grave concerns over the law and order situation, pointing to an increase in crime in Hyderabad, with over 35,944 cases reported in 2024 alone. Rao criticized the Congress government for what he described as a failure in governance, highlighted by this incident at Allu Arjun's residence. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Reddy has directed law enforcement to take strict action to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024