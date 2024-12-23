Vandalism Sparks Political Ruckus at Allu Arjun's Residence
Security was heightened at Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence following vandalism allegedly by Osmania University members. Political tension rose as opposition accused the ruling Congress of conspiracy. BJP's D K Aruna connected vandals to Chief Minister's constituency. BRS condemned rising crime rates, blaming Congress for law and order failure.
Security measures have been intensified at the residence of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun following a vandalism incident that occurred on Sunday. The attack involved six individuals from the Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) who were alleged to have engaged in defacement activities, including damaging flower pots and throwing tomatoes.
The opposition parties in Telangana quickly seized the incident as an opportunity to criticize the ruling Congress party. BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that some of the vandals were from the same constituency as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speculating about a potential Congress conspiracy. This incident has triggered further political tensions in the state.
BRS MLA T Harish Rao expressed grave concerns over the law and order situation, pointing to an increase in crime in Hyderabad, with over 35,944 cases reported in 2024 alone. Rao criticized the Congress government for what he described as a failure in governance, highlighted by this incident at Allu Arjun's residence. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Reddy has directed law enforcement to take strict action to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
