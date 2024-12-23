Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza

Uttar Pradesh gears up for Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights significant infrastructural developments including pontoon bridges, new corridors, and improved facilities. Over 20,000 institutions are allocated land, ensuring a grand showcase of Prayagraj's hospitality and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:35 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event, but a major opportunity for showcasing Prayagraj's hospitality. The festival will run from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Adityanath revealed that over 20,000 religious institutions have been allocated land, including all 13 Akharas. Efforts are ongoing to accommodate remaining institutions by January 5.

Infrastructure developments include 30 pontoon bridges and a new riverfront. A Tent City will accommodate 20,000 devotees, and health services have been expanded with new facilities. Cultural corridors like Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop have been developed to enhance visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

