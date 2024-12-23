Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event, but a major opportunity for showcasing Prayagraj's hospitality. The festival will run from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Adityanath revealed that over 20,000 religious institutions have been allocated land, including all 13 Akharas. Efforts are ongoing to accommodate remaining institutions by January 5.

Infrastructure developments include 30 pontoon bridges and a new riverfront. A Tent City will accommodate 20,000 devotees, and health services have been expanded with new facilities. Cultural corridors like Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop have been developed to enhance visitor experience.

