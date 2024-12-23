Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza
Uttar Pradesh gears up for Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights significant infrastructural developments including pontoon bridges, new corridors, and improved facilities. Over 20,000 institutions are allocated land, ensuring a grand showcase of Prayagraj's hospitality and heritage.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event, but a major opportunity for showcasing Prayagraj's hospitality. The festival will run from January 13 to February 26, 2025.
Adityanath revealed that over 20,000 religious institutions have been allocated land, including all 13 Akharas. Efforts are ongoing to accommodate remaining institutions by January 5.
Infrastructure developments include 30 pontoon bridges and a new riverfront. A Tent City will accommodate 20,000 devotees, and health services have been expanded with new facilities. Cultural corridors like Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop have been developed to enhance visitor experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Government Revises Draconian Anti-Gangster Law
Samajwadi Party to Confront UP Government Over Rising Communal Tensions
Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response on Azam Khan's Bail Plea
Supreme Court Challenges UP Government on Azam Khan's Bail Plea
UP government to set up 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025