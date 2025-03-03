Crackdown on Private Practice by UP Government Doctors
The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to take decisive action against government doctors engaging in private practice contrary to regulations. This directive followed a case involving Dr. Arvind Gupta, highlighting systemic issues where government doctors prioritize private practice over public service at the expense of patient care.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to address the issue of government doctors conducting private practice. This legal action came in the wake of complaints, including one involving Dr. Arvind Gupta of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, highlighting a broader challenge in the state's healthcare system.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underscored the necessity for a swift resolution, urging the development of policies to prevent doctors employed in public hospitals from diverting their services to private entities. The March 26 hearing date has been set to review progress on this matter.
The court's severity was evident in its call for urgent disciplinary action, emphasizing that government-employed medical professionals should focus on their appointed roles, rather than seeking additional income through private practice, to ensure the public receives adequate medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)