Crackdown on Private Practice by UP Government Doctors

The Allahabad High Court mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to address the issue of government doctors conducting private practice. This legal action came in the wake of complaints, including one involving Dr. Arvind Gupta of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, highlighting a broader challenge in the state's healthcare system.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underscored the necessity for a swift resolution, urging the development of policies to prevent doctors employed in public hospitals from diverting their services to private entities. The March 26 hearing date has been set to review progress on this matter.

The court's severity was evident in its call for urgent disciplinary action, emphasizing that government-employed medical professionals should focus on their appointed roles, rather than seeking additional income through private practice, to ensure the public receives adequate medical care.

