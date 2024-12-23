Left Menu

Modi Celebrates Christmas with Calls for Harmony and Global Unity at CBCI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, emphasized unity and brotherhood. He condemned violence and advocated a human-centric approach to global challenges, highlighting India's efforts in rescuing citizens and providing international humanitarian aid during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of love, harmony, and brotherhood during the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). He urged everyone to strengthen this spirit, especially in the face of violence and societal disruptions.

Modi lamented global incidents like the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to combat such challenges. He also highlighted India's proactive rescue missions and humanitarian assistance, citing the safe return of Father Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan and India's extensive aid during the Covid pandemic.

In a historic first, Modi attended the program at the Catholic Church's headquarters in India. He expressed pride in Cardinal George Koovakad's appointment by Pope Francis and affirmed India's commitment to the global Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

