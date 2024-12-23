Left Menu

A Legacy of Stories: The Cinematic World Mourns Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for pioneering a new era in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 90. Tributes from political leaders, film personalities, and admirers hailed his significant contributions to storytelling and cinema. His acclaimed films and talent-nurturing legacy remain influential.

Updated: 23-12-2024 23:13 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

In a career that redefined narrative storytelling, legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at 90, leaving a profound impact on Indian cinema. Celebrated for classics such as 'Ankur' and 'Manthan', Benegal's work has been laudably immortalized by industry veterans and political dignitaries alike.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the chorus of tributes, acknowledging his significant contribution to Indian culture. Leaders across the political spectrum expressed grief, highlighting his storytelling prowess that will continue to inspire future generations.

The film community, including actors like Manoj Bajpayee and producers like Karan Johar, mourned the loss of a visionary who shaped Indian cinema's landscape. His enduring legacy will persist through the lives he influenced and the stellar films he crafted, leaving an indelible mark on artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

